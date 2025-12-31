Holifield has 16 in Lamar’s 69-62 win over East Texas A&M

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Andrew Holifield’s 16 points helped Lamar defeat East Texas A&M 69-62 on Wednesday. Holifield also had…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Andrew Holifield’s 16 points helped Lamar defeat East Texas A&M 69-62 on Wednesday.

Holifield also had five rebounds and three blocks for the Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland Conference). King-Njhsanni Wilhite scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the foul line. Rob Lee Jr. went 6 of 13 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. led the Lions (6-8, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Gianni Hunt added 12 points and four assists for East Texas A&M. Damian Garcia had 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

