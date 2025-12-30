Holifield and the Lamar Cardinals visit conference foe East Texas A&M

Lamar Cardinals (6-6, 1-2 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-7, 1-2 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar Cardinals (6-6, 1-2 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-7, 1-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M takes on Lamar in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Lions have gone 3-1 in home games. East Texas A&M leads the Southland with 17.5 assists per game led by Gianni Hunt averaging 4.2.

The Cardinals are 1-2 in Southland play. Lamar is 3-2 against opponents over .500.

East Texas A&M averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Lamar allows. Lamar averages 73.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 76.8 East Texas A&M gives up.

The Lions and Cardinals face off Wednesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinny Sigona averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 15.5 points for the Cardinals. Andrew Holifield is averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

