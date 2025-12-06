Holcombe’s 19 points help Utah Valley knock off Bowling Green 82-71

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Holcombe scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat Bowling Green 82-71 on Saturday. Holcombe…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Holcombe scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat Bowling Green 82-71 on Saturday.

Holcombe also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Wolverines (6-3). Isaac Davis scored 18 points while going 7 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Tyler Hendricks finished with 11 points.

Javontae Campbell led the way for the Falcons (6-3) with 24 points, five assists and three steals. Josiah Shackelford added 13 points and three steals for Bowling Green. Sam Towns recorded eight points, six rebounds and four steals.

Utah Valley took the lead for good with 15:32 to go in the first half. The score was 38-31 at halftime, with Holcombe racking up 12 points. Davis’ 16-point second half helped Utah Valley finish off the 11-point victory.

