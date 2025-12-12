Hogarth scores 23 as Gardner-Webb downs Brevard 77-63

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jacob Hogarth scored 23 points as Gardner-Webb beat Brevard 77-63 on Friday. Hogarth added 23…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jacob Hogarth scored 23 points as Gardner-Webb beat Brevard 77-63 on Friday.

Hogarth added 23 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-11). Spence Sims scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Colin Hawkins shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 6 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs snapped an 11-game slide.

Twain Wilson finished with 12 points and two steals for the Tornados. Khalil Black added 10 points for Brevard.

