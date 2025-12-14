Hogarth and Gardner-Webb host Wofford

Wofford Terriers (6-4) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-11) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts…

Wofford Terriers (6-4) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-11)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts Wofford after Jacob Hogarth scored 23 points in Gardner-Webb’s 77-63 victory against the Brevard Tornados.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 1-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb allows 89.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.2 points per game.

The Terriers are 2-3 in road games. Wofford gives up 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Gardner-Webb scores 69.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.9 Wofford allows. Wofford averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.7 per game Gardner-Webb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hogarth is scoring 11.0 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Spence Sims is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kahmare Holmes is averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 12.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.