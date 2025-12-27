Hofstra visits No. 11 Kentucky following Strack’s 26-point game

Hofstra Pride (2-8) at Kentucky Wildcats (12-1) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kentucky hosts Hofstra…

Hofstra Pride (2-8) at Kentucky Wildcats (12-1)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kentucky hosts Hofstra after Clara Strack scored 26 points in Kentucky’s 96-53 victory against the Wright State Raiders.

The Wildcats are 6-0 on their home court. Kentucky has an 11-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pride are 1-3 in road games. Hofstra has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

Kentucky scores 81.5 points, 14.3 more per game than the 67.2 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Boone is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.7 points. Strack is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Von Essen is shooting 22.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 6.2 points. Alarice Gooden is averaging 9.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

