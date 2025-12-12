Hofstra to visit St. John’s Saturday

Hofstra Pride (2-6) at St. John’s Red Storm (9-2, 1-1 Big East) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hofstra Pride (2-6) at St. John’s Red Storm (9-2, 1-1 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits St. John’s for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Red Storm are 5-1 on their home court. St. John’s is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Pride are 1-1 in road games. Hofstra ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 27.4% from 3-point range.

St. John’s makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Hofstra averages 56.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 58.5 St. John’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Moore is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Red Storm. Janeya Grant is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sandra Magolico is averaging 10.5 points for the Pride. Alarice Gooden is averaging 10.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.