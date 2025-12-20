Hofstra takes on Quinnipiac after Davis’ 22-point showing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Hofstra Pride (8-4) Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Hofstra Pride (8-4)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts Quinnipiac after Cruz Davis scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 70-69 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Pride have gone 2-0 in home games. Hofstra scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 4-2 away from home. Quinnipiac averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Hofstra makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Quinnipiac has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 49.7% and averaging 20.8 points for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Samson Reilly averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 58.0% from beyond the arc. Amarri Monroe is averaging 14.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.