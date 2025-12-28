Hofstra takes on Campbell after Davis’ 27-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7) at Hofstra Pride (9-4) Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on…

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7) at Hofstra Pride (9-4)

Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Campbell after Cruz Davis scored 27 points in Hofstra’s 74-66 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Pride are 3-0 in home games. Hofstra is second in the CAA in team defense, giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Fighting Camels are 0-7 on the road. Campbell is third in the CAA scoring 80.8 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Hofstra averages 77.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 79.3 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Hofstra gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victory Onuetu is averaging 6.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Pride. Davis is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Smith is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Dovydas Butka is averaging 16.2 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

