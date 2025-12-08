Hinton leads Rhode Island against McNeese after 23-point outing

McNeese Cowboys (7-2, 1-1 Southland) at Rhode Island Rams (7-3) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode…

McNeese Cowboys (7-2, 1-1 Southland) at Rhode Island Rams (7-3)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts McNeese after Jonah Hinton scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 90-71 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Rams are 4-0 in home games. Rhode Island is ninth in the A-10 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 2.6.

The Cowboys are 0-2 on the road. McNeese averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Rhode Island makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). McNeese averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Rhode Island gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinton is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 13.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0%.

Larry Johnson is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Jovohn Garcia is averaging 13.0 points and 3.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.