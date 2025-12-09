Hinton leads Rhode Island against McNeese after 23-point game

McNeese Cowboys (7-2, 1-1 Southland) at Rhode Island Rams (7-3) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (7-2, 1-1 Southland) at Rhode Island Rams (7-3)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts McNeese after Jonah Hinton scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 90-71 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Rams have gone 4-0 at home. Rhode Island is ninth in the A-10 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 2.6.

The Cowboys are 0-2 on the road. McNeese leads the Southland with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Yanis Ndjonga averaging 3.0.

Rhode Island’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Rhode Island allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinton averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Tyler Cochran is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.7 points.

DJ Richards averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Larry Johnson is averaging 16.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.