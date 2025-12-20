Hinton leads Harvard against Holy Cross after 26-point showing

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-7) at Harvard Crimson (5-6) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -9.5; over/under is…

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-7) at Harvard Crimson (5-6)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces Holy Cross after Robert Hinton scored 26 points in Harvard’s 79-69 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Crimson are 3-1 on their home court. Harvard ranks third in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Crusaders are 1-5 on the road. Holy Cross is ninth in the Patriot League with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Richard averaging 1.5.

Harvard averages 69.6 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 72.7 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Harvard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tey Barbour averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Hinton is averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Tyler Boston is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

