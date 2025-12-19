Hinton leads Harvard against Holy Cross after 26-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-7) at Harvard Crimson (5-6) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on Holy Cross…

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-7) at Harvard Crimson (5-6)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on Holy Cross after Robert Hinton scored 26 points in Harvard’s 79-69 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Crimson are 3-1 in home games. Harvard is 3-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Crusaders are 1-5 on the road. Holy Cross gives up 72.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

Harvard’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 67.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 68.2 Harvard allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinton is averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crimson. Tey Barbour is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joe Nugent is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 11.7 points. Tyler Boston is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

