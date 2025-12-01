Hinton and Rhode Island host Brown

Brown Bears (3-5) at Rhode Island Rams (6-2) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays…

Brown Bears (3-5) at Rhode Island Rams (6-2)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays Brown after Jonah Hinton scored 25 points in Rhode Island’s 90-75 victory over the Temple Owls.

The Rams have gone 3-0 in home games. Rhode Island is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 2-2 on the road. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Landon Lewis averaging 5.3.

Rhode Island makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Brown averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Rhode Island allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinton is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 14.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9%.

Adrian Uchidiuno is averaging 10.8 points for the Bears. Isaiah Langham is averaging 9.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.