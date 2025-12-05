Hill scores 22 as VCU takes down Samford 83-57

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. scored 22 points off the bench to lead VCU past Samford 83-57 on…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. scored 22 points off the bench to lead VCU past Samford 83-57 on Friday.

Hill shot 8 for 14, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Rams (6-3). Jadrian Tracey added 10 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor to go with 13 rebounds. Keyshawn Mitchell shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Dylan Faulkner led the way for the Bulldogs (4-6) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Samford also got 10 points from Isaiah Campbell-Finch.

VCU took the lead with 42 seconds remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Barry Evans led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to go up 34-31 at the break. Hill scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as VCU went on to secure a victory, outscoring Samford by 23 points in the second half.

