Hill scores 18 as George Mason beats Pennsylvania 83-79

Jermahri Hill helped lead George Mason past Pennsylvania on Sunday with 18 points off of the bench in an 83-79 victory.

Hill shot 7 of 8 from the field and 4 for 9 from the line for the Patriots (12-1). Nick Ellington scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds. Kory Mincy shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 1 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Michael Zanoni led the way for the Quakers (6-6) with 23 points and four assists. Cam Thrower added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for Pennsylvania. AJ Levine had 11 points, five assists and two steals.

George Mason went into halftime leading Pennsylvania 42-40. Jahari Long put up nine points in the half. Malik Presley’s jump shot with 10:19 left in the second half gave George Mason the lead for good at 66-64.

