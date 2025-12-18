Hill scores 17 off the bench as VCU beats American 105-83

RICHMOND, Va (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. led VCU over American on Thursday with 17 points off of the bench…

RICHMOND, Va (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. led VCU over American on Thursday with 17 points off of the bench in a 105-83 win.

Hill also added five rebounds for the Rams (8-4). Lazar Djokovic finished 6 of 7 from the field to add 15 points. Nyk Lewis shot 4 of 9 from the field and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Eagles (7-5) were led in scoring by Wyatt Nausadis, who finished with 17 points. Geoff Sprouse added 16 points and five assists for American. Julen Iturbe also had 15 points.

VCU took the lead with 13:52 left in the first half and did not trail again. Djokovic led with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 48-35 at the break.

VCU pulled away with an 11-3 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 24 points. They outscored American by nine points in the final half, as Hill led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

