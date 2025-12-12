Hill leads Albany against Boston University after 23-point game

Boston University Terriers (3-6) at Albany Great Danes (8-2) Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts…

Boston University Terriers (3-6) at Albany Great Danes (8-2)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts Boston University after Delanie Hill scored 23 points in Albany’s 55-41 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

The Great Danes are 4-0 on their home court. Albany is sixth in the America East scoring 64.1 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Terriers are 2-3 in road games. Boston University allows 61.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

Albany makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Boston University has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Boston University averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Albany allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Amaya Stewart is shooting 52.8% and averaging 13.9 points.

Anete Adler is shooting 43.8% and averaging 11.8 points for the Terriers. Bella McLaughlin is averaging 7.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.