Hill and Texas A&M host Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-3)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -26.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Jacksonville after Marcus Hill scored 25 points in Texas A&M’s 93-80 overtime loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Aggies have gone 5-1 at home. Texas A&M is third in college basketball with 20.7 assists per game. Rylan Griffen leads the Aggies averaging 3.5.

The Dolphins are 1-4 on the road. Jacksonville is sixth in the ASUN scoring 78.5 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Texas A&M is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Aggies. Hill is averaging 12.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3%.

Chris Arias is averaging 11 points for the Dolphins. Jaylen Jones is averaging 10.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

