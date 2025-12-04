High Point visits South Carolina State after Spencer’s 22-point performance

High Point Panthers (8-1) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-7) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

High Point Panthers (8-1) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-7)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays South Carolina State after Macy Spencer scored 22 points in High Point’s 101-57 win over the Virginia-Wise Highland Cavaliers.

The Lady Bulldogs have gone 2-3 in home games. South Carolina State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 away from home. High Point leads the Big South scoring 78.6 points per game while shooting 46.2%.

South Carolina State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game High Point gives up. High Point scores 12.8 more points per game (78.6) than South Carolina State gives up to opponents (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lemyiah Harris is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Bulldogs, while averaging 10.6 points. Shaunice Reed is shooting 41.5% and averaging 11.8 points.

Spencer is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.7 points. Aaliyah Collins is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

