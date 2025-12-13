High Point takes on North Carolina Central, seeks 8th straight home win

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-8) at High Point Panthers (9-1) High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-8) at High Point Panthers (9-1)

High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts North Carolina Central trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Panthers are 6-0 on their home court. High Point averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles have gone 0-4 away from home. North Carolina Central is the MEAC leader with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Morgan Callahan averaging 4.8.

High Point averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.0 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 56.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 59.0 High Point gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Spencer is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Panthers. Aaliyah Collins is averaging 16.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 51.5%.

Callahan is shooting 32.5% and averaging 9.5 points for the Eagles. Aniya Finger is averaging 9.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.