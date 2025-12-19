High Point puts home win streak on the line against Yale

Yale Bulldogs (4-8) at High Point Panthers (10-2) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point…

Yale Bulldogs (4-8) at High Point Panthers (10-2)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Panthers play Yale.

The Panthers are 7-0 on their home court. High Point ranks second in the Big South with 15.8 assists per game led by Aaliyah Collins averaging 4.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 away from home. Yale is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

High Point scores 76.5 points, 10.8 more per game than the 65.7 Yale allows. Yale has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Spencer averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Collins is averaging 16.5 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Ciniya Moore is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bulldogs. Ke’iara Odume is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 56.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

