High Point hosts Steffe and Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) at High Point Panthers (7-1)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits High Point after Drew Steffe scored 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 74-65 victory against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 at home. High Point is 7-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Salukis are 0-3 on the road. Southern Illinois averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

High Point scores 93.8 points, 21.7 more per game than the 72.1 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game High Point allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam’Ron Fletcher is shooting 62.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Panthers. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Quel’Ron House is averaging 15.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Salukis. Davion Sykes is averaging 10.0 points.

