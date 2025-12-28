Live Radio
High Point defeats Pfeiffer 123-64

The Associated Press

December 28, 2025, 6:23 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Cam’Ron Fletcher had 18 points in High Point’s 123-64 win against Pfeiffer on Sunday.

Fletcher added six rebounds for the Panthers (12-3). Conrad Martinez added 15 points while going 6 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) with seven assists. Vincent Brady II had 14 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Clayton Robinson finished with 16 points for the Falcons. Pfeiffer also got 12 points from Sunni Wrice.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

