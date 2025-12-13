Hidalgo leads No. 19 Notre Dame against JMU after 26-point performance

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2, 1-0 ACC) at James Madison Dukes (8-3) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2, 1-0 ACC) at James Madison Dukes (8-3)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Notre Dame visits JMU after Hannah Hidalgo scored 26 points in Notre Dame’s 97-48 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Dukes are 5-2 on their home court. JMU is seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.8 assists per game led by Zakiya Stephenson averaging 4.8.

The Fighting Irish have gone 1-1 away from home. Notre Dame has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

JMU’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than JMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is averaging 20.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Dukes. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Vanessa de Jesus is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals. Hidalgo is averaging 25.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 5.6 steals.

