Hidalgo leads No. 18 Notre Dame against Georgia Tech

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2, 2-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-9, 0-2 ACC)

Atlanta; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Notre Dame faces Georgia Tech after Hannah Hidalgo scored 30 points in Notre Dame’s 94-59 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-2 in home games. Georgia Tech is second in the ACC with 29.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Turnage averaging 5.8.

The Fighting Irish are 2-0 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is 9-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia Tech’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Moon is averaging 4.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Talayah Walker is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hidalgo is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, five assists and 5.9 steals for the Fighting Irish. Cassandre Prosper is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 17.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

