Hickman leads Charleston (SC) against South Florida after 20-point showing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-5) at South Florida Bulls (5-4) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -14.5;…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-5) at South Florida Bulls (5-4)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -14.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces South Florida after Connor Hickman scored 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 96-73 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Bulls are 3-0 in home games. South Florida leads the AAC averaging 89.4 points and is shooting 44.0%.

The Cougars are 0-1 in road games. Charleston (SC) has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

South Florida is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Charleston (SC) allows to opponents. Charleston (SC)’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Pinion averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Josh Omojafo is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.7 points.

Martin Kalu is averaging 11.2 points for the Cougars. Chol Machot is averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.