Hicke leads Princeton against Temple after 21-point game

Princeton Tigers (3-10) at Temple Owls (7-5)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Temple after Jackson Hicke scored 21 points in Princeton’s 59-56 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Owls have gone 5-1 at home. Temple ranks fifth in the AAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Jordan Mason averaging 4.8.

The Tigers are 0-5 in road games. Princeton is eighth in the Ivy League scoring 68.5 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

Temple’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Princeton allows. Princeton’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Temple has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason is averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Owls. Derrian Ford is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Hicke is averaging 13.9 points for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

