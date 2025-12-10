Henry’s 17 help Fordham knock off Fairleigh Dickinson 75-54

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Henry’s 17 points helped Fordham defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 75-54 on Wednesday. Henry added six assists…

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Henry’s 17 points helped Fordham defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 75-54 on Wednesday.

Henry added six assists for the Rams (7-4). Dejour Reaves added 16 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line and had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Roor Akhuar had 11 points and shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Arthur Cox led the Knights (2-8) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, five assists and three blocks. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 11 points from Taeshaud Jackson. Eric Parnell had 11 points and two blocks.

Fordham took the lead nearly 10 minutes into the game and did not trail again. Reaves led the Rams with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 37-22 at the break. Fordham outscored Fairleigh Dickinson in the second half by six points, with Henry scoring a team-high 11 points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.