Henderson scores 30, Miami (FL) beats Florida International 98-81

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Shelton Henderson scored 30 points as Miami (FL) beat Florida International 98-81 on Tuesday.

Henderson had five rebounds for the Hurricanes (10-2). Malik Reneau scored 22 points and added six rebounds. Tru Washington went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Corey Stephenson led the Panthers (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, six assists and three steals. Florida International also got 17 points and two steals from Julian Mackey. Thiago Sucatzky had 10 points and two steals.

Miami (FL) got a team-high 16 points in the first half from Henderson, but it was only enough to head to the locker room tied 43-43 at halftime. Miami (FL) took the lead for good on Washington’s layup with 17:24 remaining in the second half and outscored Florida International by 17 points in the final stretch.

