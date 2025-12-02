Henderson scores 18 as Miami defeats Ole Miss 75-66

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Shelton Henderson scored 18 points, Tru Washington added 17, and Miami defeated Mississippi 75-66 in an…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Shelton Henderson scored 18 points, Tru Washington added 17, and Miami defeated Mississippi 75-66 in an ACC/SEC Challenge game on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes (7-2) shot 49% from the field and 44% from deep, and led for all but four minutes of the game. Miami led by as many as 19 points early in the second half.

Henderson grabbed nine rebounds and had five assists, pacing the Hurricanes in both categories. Malik Reneau scored 15 points (7-for-12 shooting) and had six rebounds.

Miami rode an extended 18-5 run to end the half up 42-26. They surrendered a 9-0 run to Ole Miss that made it a single-digit game, but held off the comeback attempt for a comfortable win.

Travis Perry and Patton Pinkins each scored 11 points to pace the Rebels (5-3). Malik Dia had nine rebounds and nine points, shooting 2 of 10 from the field. The Rebels were held to 35% shooting.

Up next

Ole Miss heads to Madison Square Garden to take on No. 23 St. John’s on Saturday.

