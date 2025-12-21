Henderson leads Miami (FL) against North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (2-9) at Miami Hurricanes (10-2) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -36.5;…

North Florida Ospreys (2-9) at Miami Hurricanes (10-2)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -36.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts North Florida after Shelton Henderson scored 30 points in Miami (FL)’s 98-81 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Hurricanes are 8-0 on their home court. Miami (FL) averages 88.2 points and has outscored opponents by 20.4 points per game.

The Ospreys have gone 0-6 away from home. North Florida has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Miami (FL) scores 88.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 88.9 North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Miami (FL) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is shooting 57.6% and averaging 20.5 points for the Hurricanes. Timotej Malovec is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kamrin Oriol is averaging 17.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 81.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.