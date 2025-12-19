Henderson and the Georgia State Panthers take on conference foe Coastal Carolina

Georgia State Panthers (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Georgia State Panthers (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Crystal Henderson and Georgia State take on Kinsea Grimes and Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt action.

The Chanticleers have gone 5-2 at home. Coastal Carolina scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Coastal Carolina averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 69.1 points per game, 4.8 more than the 64.3 Coastal Carolina gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tessa Grady averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Grimes is shooting 43.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Henderson is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 24.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 11.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

