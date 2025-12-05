Heady has 22 in Bethune-Cookman’s 80-59 win against South Carolina State

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jakobi Heady had 22 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 80-59 victory against South Carolina State on Friday.…

Heady added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (3-6). Arterio Morris scored 17 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor and 6 for 7 from the line. Daniel Rouzan went 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Bulldogs (0-9) were led by Chris Parker, who posted 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Cameron Clark added 12 points and six rebounds for South Carolina State. The loss was the Bulldogs’ ninth straight.

