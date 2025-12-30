Hayes, Charlotte 49ers to host Richmond and the Memphis Tigers

Memphis Tigers (6-7) at Charlotte 49ers (6-7) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Daejah Richmond and Memphis…

Memphis Tigers (6-7) at Charlotte 49ers (6-7)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Daejah Richmond and Memphis visit Tanajah Hayes and Charlotte in AAC action Wednesday.

The 49ers have gone 4-2 in home games. Charlotte is ninth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Asianae Nicholson leads the 49ers with 7.8 boards.

The Tigers are 3-2 in road games. Memphis allows 69.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Charlotte averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Charlotte allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholson is averaging 6.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the 49ers. Zoe Best is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chae Harris is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tigers. Richmond is averaging 11.9 points and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

