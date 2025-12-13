Hawaii hosts West and UTEP

UTEP Miners (3-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-2, 2-0 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow…

UTEP Miners (3-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-2, 2-0 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits Hawaii after Jamal West scored 21 points in UTEP’s 75-68 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 9-1 in home games. Hawaii is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Miners have gone 0-2 away from home. UTEP is fifth in the CUSA allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Hawaii’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UTEP allows. UTEP averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Erickson is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 9.1 points. Isaac Johnson is averaging 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Caleb Blackwell is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging eight points. Elijah Jones is averaging 14.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

