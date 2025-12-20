Hawaii faces Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (6-4) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-5, 0-2 Big West) Makawao, Hawaii; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana State Bobcats (6-4) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-5, 0-2 Big West)

Makawao, Hawaii; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and Hawaii square off in Makawao, Hawaii.

The Rainbow Wahine have a 6-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Hawaii ranks fifth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.5 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

The Bobcats have a 6-4 record in non-conference games. Montana State is fourth in the Big Sky with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Taylee Chirrick averaging 2.2.

Hawaii is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Flavell is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, while averaging 13.6 points. Saniyah Neverson is shooting 41.0% and averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games.

Chirrick is averaging 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.2 steals for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 15.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.