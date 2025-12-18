Hawaii faces Liberty

Liberty Lady Flames (6-3) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-5, 0-2 Big West) Makawao, Hawaii; Saturday, 12:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Lady Flames (6-3) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-5, 0-2 Big West)

Makawao, Hawaii; Saturday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii squares off against Liberty in Makawao, Hawaii.

The Rainbow Wahine are 5-3 in non-conference play. Hawaii is fourth in the Big West with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Saniyah Neverson averaging 2.0.

The Flames have a 6-3 record in non-conference games. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Ify Nwaobi averaging 11.0.

Hawaii makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Liberty has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 35.7% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Flavell is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, while averaging 14 points. Neverson is shooting 39.3% and averaging 7.1 points.

Avery Mills is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Flames. Emmy Stout is averaging 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

