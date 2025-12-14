Hawaii earns 66-61 win over UTEP

HONOLULU (AP) — Harry Rouhliadeff scored 22 points as Hawaii beat UTEP 66-61 on Saturday night. Rouhliadeff also contributed seven…

HONOLULU (AP) — Harry Rouhliadeff scored 22 points as Hawaii beat UTEP 66-61 on Saturday night.

Rouhliadeff also contributed seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (10-2). Dre Bullock scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Hunter Erickson finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points. The Rainbow Warriors picked up their sixth straight victory.

Jamal West finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Miners (3-6). Kaseem Watson added 12 points and two blocks for UTEP. Elijah Jones had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Rouhliadeff scored 12 points in the first half and Hawaii went into halftime trailing 29-25. Hawaii pulled off the victory after a 10-2 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 55-51 with 4:03 left in the half. Bullock scored 10 second-half points.

