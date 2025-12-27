Harvard visits Colgate, looks to end road slide

Harvard Crimson (6-7) at Colgate Raiders (6-6) Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -4.5; over/under…

Harvard Crimson (6-7) at Colgate Raiders (6-6)

Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard travels to Colgate looking to stop its six-game road skid.

The Raiders have gone 2-1 at home. Colgate averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Crimson are 2-5 on the road. Harvard ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Batties II averaging 1.3.

Colgate’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Harvard allows. Harvard averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Carlesimo is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 9.1 points. Jalen Cox is averaging 16.7 points, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Robert Hinton is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Crimson. Chandler Pigge is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.