Harvard faces Furman after Hinton’s 35-point performance

Harvard Crimson (5-5) at Furman Paladins (5-4)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Furman after Robert Hinton scored 35 points in Harvard’s 78-71 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Paladins are 3-1 in home games. Furman ranks second in the SoCon with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Johnston averaging 3.0.

The Crimson have gone 2-3 away from home. Harvard is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Furman averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Harvard allows. Harvard averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Furman gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.1%.

Tey Barbour is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. Hinton is averaging 16 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

