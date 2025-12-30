Hart scores 23, Eastern Michigan takes down UMass 80-74

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Carlos Hart’s 23 points helped Eastern Michigan defeat UMass 80-74 on Tuesday. Hart had 12 rebounds…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Carlos Hart’s 23 points helped Eastern Michigan defeat UMass 80-74 on Tuesday.

Hart had 12 rebounds for the Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Mohammad Habhab added 20 points while going 6 of 17 and 8 of 13 from the free-throw line while they also had nine rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Addison Patterson went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Daniel Hankins-Sanford led the Minutemen (9-5, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Marcus Banks added 14 points for UMass. K’Jei Parker also put up 14 points.

Habhab scored 13 points in the first half and Eastern Michigan went into the break trailing 41-38. Eastern Michigan pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 57-51 with 9:46 remaining in the half. Hart scored 14 second-half points.

