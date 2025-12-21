Hart leads Eastern Michigan against Wright State after 32-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-6, 0-1 MAC) at Wright State Raiders (5-7, 1-1 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-6, 0-1 MAC) at Wright State Raiders (5-7, 1-1 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Wright State after Carlos Hart scored 32 points in Eastern Michigan’s 93-72 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Raiders are 3-2 in home games. Wright State scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 2-5 away from home. Eastern Michigan is seventh in the MAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Godslove Nwabude averaging 2.2.

Wright State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 71.9 points per game, 3.6 more than the 68.3 Wright State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Raiders. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mohammad Habhab is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Eagles. Hart is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

