Harrison, East Texas A&M Lions to host Holifield and the Lamar Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals (6-6, 1-2 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-7, 1-2 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Lamar Cardinals (6-6, 1-2 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-7, 1-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ronnie Harrison Jr. and East Texas A&M host Andrew Holifield and Lamar in Southland action Wednesday.

The Lions are 3-1 in home games. East Texas A&M ranks eighth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. Harrison leads the Lions with 5.5 boards.

The Cardinals are 1-2 in conference matchups. Lamar ranks fourth in the Southland with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Braden East averaging 5.8.

East Texas A&M is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar averages 73.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 76.8 East Texas A&M allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lions. Vinny Sigona is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 15.5 points for the Cardinals. Holifield is averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.