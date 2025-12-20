Harris puts up 26, Iona beats Vermont 83-78

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Toby Harris scored 26 points as Iona beat Vermont 83-78 on Saturday. Harris shot 7 for…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Toby Harris scored 26 points as Iona beat Vermont 83-78 on Saturday.

Harris shot 7 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Gaels (9-4, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Keshawn Williams scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Denver Anglin shot 5 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Gus Yalden finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts (8-6). TJ Hurley added 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

