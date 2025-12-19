Harris leads South Alabama against Texas State after 38-point performance

South Alabama Jaguars (9-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3:30…

South Alabama Jaguars (9-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Texas State after Chaze Harris scored 38 points in South Alabama’s 96-92 overtime victory against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Bobcats have gone 7-1 at home. Texas State has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.

The Jaguars are 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama averages 8.9 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Texas State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 7.7 fewer made shots on average than the 12.5 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Texas State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Drone is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bobcats. DJ Hall is averaging 13.0 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the last 10 games.

Harris is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Jaguars. Adam Olsen is averaging 16.3 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

