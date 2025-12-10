Harris, Anthony score 18 apiece as Iona beats Bryant 69-63

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Toby Harris and CJ Anthony each scored 18 points as Iona beat Bryant 69-63 on…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Toby Harris and CJ Anthony each scored 18 points as Iona beat Bryant 69-63 on Wednesday night.

Harris added five rebounds for the Gaels (8-3, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Anthony made 7 for 13 overall (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and also had five assists. Lamin Sabally shot 3 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs (3-8) were led in scoring by Aaron Davis, who finished with 18 points, two steals and three blocks. Timofei Rudovskii added 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks for Bryant. Keegan Harvey had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

