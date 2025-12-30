Harris and the South Alabama Jaguars take on conference foe Louisiana

South Alabama Jaguars (10-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-11, 1-1 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (10-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-11, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dorian Finister and Louisiana host Chaze Harris and South Alabama in Sun Belt play Wednesday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 2-3 in home games. Louisiana has a 0-10 record against teams over .500.

The Jaguars have gone 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is 4-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Louisiana scores 57.9 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 68.4 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Louisiana gives up.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Jaguars square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finister is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jaxon Olvera is averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 34.5% over the last 10 games.

Harris is averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Adam Olsen is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

