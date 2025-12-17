Harris’ 38 points lead South Alabama over UL Monroe 96-92 in 2OT

MONROE, La. (AP) — Chaze Harris put up 38 points as South Alabama beat UL Monroe 96-92 in double overtime…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Chaze Harris put up 38 points as South Alabama beat UL Monroe 96-92 in double overtime on Wednesday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Harris scored the last four points of regulation to force the first overtime tied 71-all. Krystian Lewis made two free throws to end the first extra period knotted at 84. Adam Olsen’s 3-poiner with 30 seconds left in the second overtime gave South Alabama the lead for good.

Harris also contributed five rebounds, eight assists, and six steals for the Jaguars (9-3, 1-0). Jayden Cooper scored 20 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Olsen also finished with 20 points.

The Warhawks (3-9, 0-1) were led by Lewis, who recorded 29 points, nine rebounds and four steals. UL Monroe also got 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks from Lavell Brodnex. MJ Russell had 19 points, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.