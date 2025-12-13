Harris’ 16 lead Howard over Hampton 61-57

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris scored 16 points as Howard beat Hampton 61-57 on Saturday. Harris also had 12 rebounds…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris scored 16 points as Howard beat Hampton 61-57 on Saturday.

Harris also had 12 rebounds for the Bison (7-5). Cam Gillus scored 13 points and added five rebounds and five steals. Cedric Taylor III shot 3 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt finished with 20 points for the Pirates (5-6). Christian Watson added 15 points and three steals for Hampton.

Howard took the lead for good with 7:00 left in the second half on a jump shot from Gillus to make it a 45-44 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

